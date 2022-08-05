Punjab Chief Minister Mann lays foundation stone of medical institute in Sangrur

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Friday has laid the foundation stone of Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib. According to an official statement the project will come up in 25 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore.

Mann said in the statement that his government was committed to provide quality medical facilities to the people. He further added that the institute will be a step forward in this direction.

“This project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people,” he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also emphasisd on Sant Attar Singh’s contribution in spreading education. He further said the institute aims to help Sangrur emerge as a hub of medical education in the region.

“Apart from the construction of an academic block, the project also includes giving the existing Civil Hospital in Sangrur a facelift by increasing its capacity from the current 220 beds to 360 beds and also establishing a nursing school,” the statement said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mann said the medical college will be ready by March 31 next year, that is 2023, and the academic session will commence from April 1, 2023.

