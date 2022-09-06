Punjab cabinet gives nod to policy for regularising services of contractual teachers

The Punjab Cabinet has given its nod to a policy framed for regularising the services of contractual, ad hoc, daily wage and temporary teachers who have completed 10 years of service.

According to the official statement, the state government has decided to regularise the services of around 9,000 teachers by placing them in a special cadre. Under the policy, the beneficiary employees will continue in service till 58 years of age and they will be treated as fresh appointees.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, as per an official release. A three-member committee, formed to explore the ways and means to regularise the services of the contractual employees, submitted its report to the Cabinet which accepted the same, the release noted.

After the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister, in Anandpur Sahib, said his government has decided to regularise the service of 8,736 teachers. He said services of 5,442 education service providers, 1,130 Inclusive education teachers and others will be regularised.

The step has been taken to ensure that such employees do not suffer from uncertainty and harassment and to grant them security of tenure, according to the statement.

Earlier, the AAP government in the state had announced that it was committed to regularise the services of contractual and temporary employees. The decision comes ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to the statement, there are around 36,000 contractual and temporary employees in different government departments. Teachers are the first set of contractual and temporary employees whose services are going to be regularised.

Previously various appointments to ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ level posts in government had been made on contract and temporary basis based on imminent requirements and exigencies of service. Some of such employees have now put in more than 10 years of service. The Cabinet opined that at this stage, to relieve these employees or to replace them in this capacity in service with another set of people will be unjustified and improper.

With inputs from PTI

