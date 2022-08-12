Punjab cabinet approves fund for ‘Sikhya-te-Sehat’ to boost education infrastructure

The Punjab cabinet has given its approval for setting up of a fund for the creation and revival of education and health infrastructure in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, according to an official statement.

As per the statement, the ‘Sikhya-te-Sehat’ fund is primarily aimed at creating and sprucing up of capital assets in the fields of health and education within the geographical limits of the state for the benefit of the public through mobilising voluntary donations.

Further, the statement mentioned that the chief minister will be the chairperson of the trust, the finance minister the vice chairperson, chief secretary will be member secretary and ministers of health, school education, medical education, higher education and technical education departments will be its trustees. The trust will also have an advisory committee headed by the chief secretary, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in another decision, the cabinet has given its nod for granting earned leave, half pay leave and extraordinary leave to guest faculty and part time lecturers of the government colleges in addition to the existing casual and maternity leaves.

Furthermore, to create a conducive environment for industrial sector and create jobs for youth, the cabinet has also approved a proposal for signing of shareholders agreement (SHA) and state support agreement (SSA) for Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (MIC) under Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project near Rajpura.

As per the official statement, the cluster is coming up with the support of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC). The project will act as a catalyst for local commerce, business with global-competitiveness and creating an environment conducive to investments, said the statement.

The cabinet has further accorded its consent to amend the existing policy of revenue department for identification of farm labourers in a bid to provide relief to the cotton picking labourers in event of cotton crop loss due to a pest attack. The primary objective of this policy is to also provide relief to cotton picking labourers when relief is given to farmers on account of crop damage.

With inputs from PTI

