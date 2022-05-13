Punjab Board releases class 12 term 1 exams results – Here’s how to check at pseb.ac.in

In a great relief to lakhs of students, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results for class 12 term 1 exams. Those who appeared for exams can check their results at the official website pseb.ac.in. The exams this year were conducted between December 13, 2021 till December 22, 2021.

It may be noted that results were sent to the school login IDs and students could not check their results directly. School administrations will be able to check their results by using their login IDs.

While checking their results, students must ensure that there are no discrepancies in marksheets. However, if students find any, they must immediately contact their schools.

Here’s how students can check their results

*Students may first log on to the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in

*They may now click on the link Punjab Board Class XII results 21/senior secondary result

*After this, students are required to fill in their details like roll number, date of birth and other details

*They can now click on the submit button

*The results will open onscreen

* Students can now check their results

*After checking their results, students can take out a printout of the marksheet for future use.

Recently, the board also announced results for the class 5 board exam results 2022 that were held between March 15, 2022 and March 23, 2022

In the meantime, Punjab Board started conducting the class 12 term two exams with Home Science on April 24, 2022 and will go on till May 23, 2022.

The board promoted students through exams last year, while this year it is holding two exams. Nearly 2.92 lakh students had registered for the exam in 2021, of which 96.48% of students were promoted.

The board will announce the result of class X exams later this month.