Punjab Board PSEB announces class 10 compartment date sheet – how to download

Compartment exams are held for those who are not able to clear their regular exams.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has come out with the date sheet for compartment exam for class 10 board exams. Students appearing for the exam may check dates of respective papers on the PSEB official website, pseb.ac.in

Compartment exams are held for those who are not able to clear their regular exams. The board had declared class 10 regular result on May 8, 2019. Over 85 per cent of students passed the PSEB Class 10 exam. Ludhiana’s Neha Verma had topped the exam with 99.54 per cent marks this year.

Compartment exams are slated to begin from July 24 (Wednesday), for students who did not clear the same, and will continue till August 13. These exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

Here’s how to download date sheet of PSEB Class 10 compartment exam:

1. Appearing students may open the official website pseb.ac.in

2. Now they may click the link ‘reappear, compartment exams 2019’. The link is under ‘latest news’

3. After this, they will be redirected to a new page

4. A PDF file will now open. They may download and keep with themselves.

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exam as well as aggregate. Failing this, candidates will have to re-appear. If a student fails the compartment exam too, he/she will have to re-appear for the class 10 board.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the class 10 exams was 59.47 per cent. Ludhiana’s Gurpreet Singh had topped with 98 per cent marks. As as far as class 12 is concerned, 65.97 per cent students were declared pass. Puja Joshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the inter exam with 98 per cent marks in humanities stream.