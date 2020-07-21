Punjab Board Class 12 examination results declared: Higher passing percentage, girls outshining boys- check details here

A total of approximately 2.9 lakh students had appeared for the Punjab Board class 12 examination in which they had to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to earn promotion.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Class 12 board exam today. The results are now available on the official website of the board– pseb.ac.in. The exam that was scheduled to be finished in March was postponed midway through due to the rising coronavirus cases and subsequent lockdown.

The overall pass percentage in the class 12 board examination this year is 90.98 per cent which is significantly higher than last year’s pass percentage of 86.41 per cent. Government schools in the state have achieved more than the state average in terms of passing percentage with 94.32 per cent of Class 12 students passing this year.

Like last year, this year too, the girls in Punjab have outshined the boys with a passing percentage of 94.83 per cent compared to 90.99 per cent boys who have passed class 12 this year. Last year, Punjab’s girls’ pass percentage was 90.86 per cent while the boys’ pass percentage was 82.83 per cent.

Postponement and then the cancellation of the examination for some papers followed by the move from the PSEB to evaluate the papers that were canceled on the basis of three papers that could be conducted before the pandemic hit the examination may well have pushed the passing percentage higher this year. A similar trend was observed last week in the CBSE class 12 passing percentage.

This year, the PSEB had decided to change the format of the class 12 examination by introducing multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 10 marks (one mark each) in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry along with 10 objective-type questions of one mark each just three months before the scheduled date of class 12 examination.