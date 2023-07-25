scorecardresearch
Puducherry to give govt school students 10% quota in UG medical courses

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship N Rangasamy on Monday.

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy has announced to provide 10% horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship N Rangasamy on Monday. A formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been sought in the matter, the chief minister said after the meeting.

There have been demands from various quarters that the government introduce a 10% horizontal reservation in medical education for the benefit of the students passing out of the government schools.

The AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas and also from the poorer sections of society.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 09:44 IST

