Puducherry to give govt school students 10% quota in UG medical courses

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy has announced to provide 10% horizontal reservation to students of government schools for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship N Rangasamy on Monday. A formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been sought in the matter, the chief minister said after the meeting.

There have been demands from various quarters that the government introduce a 10% horizontal reservation in medical education for the benefit of the students passing out of the government schools.

The AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas and also from the poorer sections of society.

