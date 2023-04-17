Puducherry CM to launch SMV CBSE school with focus on real world education.

The chief minister of Puducherry, Rangasamy has announced the inauguration of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Group’s SMV CBSE School in Puducherry. The CBSE school aims to offer classes from kindergarten to 8 th standard based on the latest teaching techniques and curated curriculums that provide practical “real world” education, according to an official statement.

The school is geared up to educate students from both rural and urban settings. Incorporating National Education Policy 2020, SMV School intends to spearhead an alternative style of teaching/learning to imbue students with academic excellence, while enabling them to excel in self-expression through the 3 Cs of confidence, communication, and creativity, the statement mentioned.

“We are confident that the school will get new standards in educational infrastructure and provide learning opportunities, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation in education. Our edu-model focuses on the emotional, social, ethical, and academic needs of our students, and is based on productive learning systems that prepare students for success in a competitive world,” M. Dhanasekaran, chancellor, Takshashila University, chairman, managing director, Sri ManakulaVinayagar Educational Trust, said

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Group of Institutions is a premier educational institution from Tamil Nadu. It runs several well-known colleges such as SMVEC, MVIT, and Mailam Engineering College that offer 50 plus comprehensive courses in medicine, engineering, nursing, polytechnic, and education. “SMV School aims to provide various scholastic activities through science labs, literary clubs, library, competitions, and exhibitions, and co-scholastic activities such as meditation, creative arts, sports, yoga, media, and community service. Together, these activities nurture desirable characters and guide them towards becoming socially responsible citizens and mindful human beings,” Dhanasekaran, added.

With inputs from PTI.