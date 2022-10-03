scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Puducherry CM proposes to set up medical varsity in the UT

Centre extended full cooperation to the union territory and allocated Rs 1,160 crore for education, Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam said.

Written by PTI
Puducherry CM proposes to set up medical varsity in the UT
The administration has proposed to set up a medical university in the union territory.

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy who declared open a Rs 47 crore building of the territorial government-sponsored Puducherry Technological University in the city on Sunday said the administration has proposed to set up a medical university in the union territory. He said his government’s ambition was to ensure that Puducherry emerged as a model state in education.

Stating that the Technological University was the first institution sponsored by the union territorial government, Rangasamy appealed to the students to make use of several facilities available. He said the engineering college of the government in Karaikal would also be provided more infrastructure as soon as possible.

Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam who released reports of implementation of New Education Policy in the Technological University said the Centre was extending full cooperation to the union territory and the allocation of Rs 1,160 crore for education was a proof to it. Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is the Chancellor of the Technological University also spoke.

Also Read

Also Read: Education ministry launches YUVA 2.0, PM Modi’s young authors mentoring scheme

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.