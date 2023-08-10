PTE Academic scores now accepted for Student Direct Steam applications to Canada

The Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic scores will now be accepted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for all Student Direct Steam (SDS) applications, an official release said.

SDS is an expedited study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

PTE Academic is accepted by universities and colleges across Canada. This includes leading institutions such as the University of British Columbia (UBC), McGill University, McMasters University, Queens University and the University of Alberta.

Now more colleges accept the test including Vancouver Community College, Redeemer University, Toronto Film School, Canadian College, Lambton College and Parkland College.

This approval follows IRCC recognition earlier this year of PTE Core for proof of English language proficiency for Canadian permanent residency or citizenship. There are 446 PTE Academic test centres in 117 countries, with ongoing expansion every month. Test takers typically receive their score within 1.5 days.