PSEB Results 2019: Punjab board declares Class 12 results – check details at pseb.ac.in

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 12:49:11 PM

(Source: Freepik)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Saturday released class 12 exam for the year 2019. Students, who appeared for the exam, can see their results at the official website of PSEB by accessing pseb.ac.in and the partner website – indiaresult.com.The exams were held from March 1 to March 27 this year. As many as 3 lakh students were waiting for their PSEB class 12th results. Results were declared at 11:30 am.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Punjab Board class 12 exam stood at 65.97 percent. Girls performed better than their boys. While 60.46 per cent boys cleared their exam, 78.25 percent girls passed the same. In 2019, a similar trend is expected as well. Pooja Joshi topped the PSEB 12th result with 98 percent in the previous year.

The board recently announced class 10th results Neha Verma from Ludhiana topped the class 10th exam with 99.54 percent getting 647 out of 650 marks. What makes her achievement even sweeter is that her father who is a truck driver could not afford her extra classes fee which was Rs 350 per month.

It is expected that the pass percentage for PSEB 12th result 2019 may rise. It is to be noted that the pass percentage had risen dramatically for the PSEB class 10 result. Around 85.56 percent students passed their class 10 exam which stood higher by 28.06 percent than 2018’s pass percentage which stood at 57.50 percent. Students totalling 2,71,554 passed the PSEB class 10 examination in 2019.

Follow these steps to check the PSEB Class XII board results:

1. Go to the official website – https://www.pseb.ac.in

2. Students are then required to key in their exam registration details

3. After submitting the details, the scorecard will be shown on the screen.

4. Students would be happy to note that the mark sheet can also be downloaded from the website.

Students are required to earn a minimum of 35 percent marks in a subject to clear the exam. Since the last year, the board has stopped the provision of grace marks to increase the result pass percentage.

