PSEB Class 12 results to be declared next week on pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 results: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the results of class 12 examination by next week. While speaking to the Indian Express team, Education Minister, Aruna Chaudhary confirmed the news. Once released, the students can check their respective scores on the official website – pseb.ac.in. The examinations for class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

This year, a total of 3,18,834 students had registered for the plus-two exam and about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes. Last year, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for class 12 examination. Also, the question paper of PSEB class 12 maths exam was canceled after the reports of the alleged paper leak. New question papers were sent to district authorities on mail.

In order to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board had identified 56 hypersensitive centers and had installed CCTV cameras in these centers. The class 12 exams began with the English paper and ended with the Sociology paper. Last year, the result was announced on May 13, and as many as 77,021 students failed in the general English paper.

To check the results, the students are required to enter their roll number and other details. Once you have the results, download a copy and save it for future reference

PSEB Class 10 results are likely to be announced around same time. Last year, the passing percentage for Class 12 was 65.33 and for Class 10 students was reportedly 57.50.

About PSEB:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established through a legislative enactment in November 1969. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The functions of PSEB include to conduct the smooth public examination at the school level, prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and textbooks for school education and to make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.