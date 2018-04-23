PSEB 12th result 2018 LIVE Updates: Scores declared at pseb.ac.in by Punjab Board

PSEB 12th result 2018: PSEB is going to announce the results for Class 12th on its official website pseb.ac.in on Monday. (Website)

PSEB 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results for Class 12th (Senior Secondary (10+2) Exam Provisional Result March 2018 on its official website – pseb.ac.in, on Monday morning. The students who appeared for the exam can now check the result from the official website and download their marksheet. The students who had appeared for the exam can also check their scores at indiaresults.com. The examinations for class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24, earlier this year. The pass per cent for PSEB 12th Class Result stood at 65.97% and the girls once again outshined boys. Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam. She scored 98 per cent. A total number of students 3, 00,417 students sat for the exam this year. Out of which a total of 198,199 have passed.

2: 08 pm: PSEB Class 12th 2018 toppers, take a look:

2: 00 pm: Last year, a total number of 3,14,815 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 1,96,321 students managed to pass the examination.

1: 50 pm: The students who were eagerly waiting for the exam result, can now check their scores at https://www.pseb.ac.in. To know how to check scores, follow the simple step mention at – PSEB Class 12th result details

1:42 PM: The PSEB Class 12 results were expected to be announced on April 28 earlier but were declared today, unexpectedly by the Punjab Board.

1:38 PM: In case you are facing an issue with the official website, you can also check the result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

1:30 PM: Coming to the streams, 31,364 students had appeared for the exam from commerce stream and 26,643 have passed taking the pass percentage to 84.95. In the humanities stream, 2,12,945 had registered for the exam, of which 13,8,643 have successfully cleared the 12th exam (65.11 pass percent). In the science stream, the pass percentage is at 58.79 with only 32,907 students, out of 55,976 having qualified the exams.

1: 16 pm: List of Toppers

• Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam. She scored 98 per cent.

• Prachi Gaur from Ludhiana who opted for sports, has scored a whopping 100 per cent marks.

• Vivek Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has secured second rank with 97.55 per cent

• The third rank has been secured by Jasnoor Kaur from Dashmesh Public School for girls, Muktsar.

1: 09 pm: With girls outshining boys, the pass percentage of female students stood at 78.25%, while it was 60.46% for boys.

1: 05 pm: The pass percentage for open school stood at 40.07%, while the for regular students it stood at 68.42%.

1: 02 pm: A total number of students 3, 00,417 students sat for the exam this year. Out of which a total of 198,199 have passed.

12: 52 pm: Like the previous year, this year too girls have outperformed boys. The PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage for PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam is 68.42%, reported The Indian Express.

12: 43 pm: The results are out on the official website now. Students can log on to the website and check the results by following the steps mentioned below.

12: 26 pm: How to Check PSEB Class 12th Exams Results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results once it is declared on the official website

Step 1 – Visit the official website – pseb.ac.in

Step 2 – At the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab give at the top navigation bar

Step 3 – A new webpage will appear

Step 4 – Click on ‘Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 NOW AVAILABLE’

Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number or Enter Name

Step 6 – Click on Find Results

Step 7 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference

12: 25 pm: To check the results, the students are required to enter their roll number and other details.

12: 15 pm: This year, a total of 3,18,834 students had registered for the plus-two exam and about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes