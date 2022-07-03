PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 excepted on Monday on pseb.ac.in: Check how and where to download results

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is going to release the results for Class 10 result 2022 soon. As per media reports, Class 10 result 2022 results are expected to be released by Monday 4 July, 2022, by evening. However, the board has not yet given confirmation on the same.

All those who are eagerly waiting for Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the results. Students will be able to download PSEB Class 10 result 2022 from the official website- pseb.ac.in, once released. Around 4 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 as per reports. The class 10th exams were held between 29th April to 19th May, 2022.



The final results will comprise the marks for both Term 1 and Term 2 Exams. Students are required to score 33% marks across both the Term Exams in order to be declared as qualified or passed in the PSEB 10th Exam 2022. Students will be able to download PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.



How and where to download PSEB Class 10th Result 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of PSEB.i.e. pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on Results Tab.

3. A new page will be opened.

4. Enter your roll number or name.

5. Punjab Board 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download Punjab Board 10th Result and save it for future reference.

According to the PSEB 12th Result 2022, a total of 96.96 per cent of students passed the 12th exam. The results were declared on 28 June 2022. Students will be able to download their results from the websites- punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org. Candidates are also advised to stay tuned to financialexpress.com for more details related to the results.