PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Punjab board likely to announce results today at pseb.ac.in; how to check

PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Students can check their results at board’s website.

PSEB Class 10 result 2018: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce Class 10 results by today evening. The results will be declared at the board’s official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also access their results at examresults.net. The board exams were earlier held from March 12-March 31.

PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Here is how you can check your results:

1) Students and their family members checking results can click on website www.pseb.ac.in.

2) Now, click on the icon that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018

3) Now click on the link ‘PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018’ and fill required details.

4) After this, students may download the result and take a printout for future purpose.

About 4.5 lakh students took part in the PSEB Class 10 Exam this year and are waiting for their results. While the board announced the class 10 results on May 22 in 2017, this year the results are expected early.

Earlier this month, the board had announced class 12 results on the official website. The board exams were conducted from February 28 and to March 24. The passing percentage for Class XII result was 65.97 percent. The girls had outshone the boys.

Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School was the topper of class 12. She scored 98 percent marks. As many as 3,00,417 students appeared in the exam this year. Of them, 1,98,199 students passed the board exam.

In the meantime, PSEB has already started the application process for re-checking the answer sheets of students who appeared for the class 12 Exam 2018. Students who wish to apply for re-checking can do so online on or before May 11. Students are required to submit a fee of Rs 500 through a challan for each subject. They also have to have to submit the print-out of re-checking form and a copy of the e-challan at PSEB’S regional centre in their respective districts.