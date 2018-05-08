PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 declared at pseb.ac.in; here is how to check

PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 were declared on May 8. (Source: official website)

PSEB 12th vocational result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 on May 8 on its official website – pseb.ac.in. The result is also available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Last month when the Punjab Board had declared the provisional result of the Senior Secondary Education (+2), it had upheld the marks of around 18,000 students, belonging to vocational courses, NSQF and re-examination. However, the result for vocational courses has now been declared.

Earlier the Punjab Board had said that it would publish the complete merit list along with the result in mid-May. The Board had also issued a statement saying that PSEB 10th results 2018 will be declared on May 9 while the rank list will be announced on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Here is how to check PSEB 12th vocational result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – pseb.ac.in.

2. Look for the link that says PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

4. You will get PSEB 12th vocational result 2018.

5. Download and take a print out for future use.

Last year, the Punjab board exam result for class 10 students was released on May 22, 2017. Almost 3.3 lakh student had appeared for the board exam in 2017 out of which 1.9 lakh students qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.50. Students who pass in the board exam will be promoted to plus two or intermediate.

After the PSEB class 10 results were declared last year, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed dismay over the “poor” results in which over 40 per cent of the students failed and then issued instructions to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state.