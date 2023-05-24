PSEB 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th Result Out: In a much relief for students, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced results for Class 12 results today. Students can now check their results at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com. Students will also be required to keep their details, including roll number, registration numbers among other details, at the time of checking their results online.

As per the board, Sujan Kaur from Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School (Mansa) has topped the exam. She scored 500 out of 500 arks in the exams. Similarly, Shreya Singla of MSD Sr. Secondary School(Bathinda) bagged the second position with 99.60 per cent. She scored 498 marks.The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.47%. Close to 3 lack students had appeared for the exam this year. Apart from checking their marks online, students are also required to visit their respective schools in order to collect their marksheets. Nearly 92.47 students had passed the exam this year as compared to last year’s 95.99 percent.

Also read: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Results (Class 10th, 12th) – When, Where and How to Check

How to check results

1) Students may first log on to the official website pseb.ac.in.

2) After moving on the website, students may check on the results link.

3) They will now be required to submit their credentials including roll numbers

4) Candidates may now check their results

5) Download the same.

6) Keep it with them.

7) Keep it when required.

Also, while 91.86 percent of students from government schools passed the exam, 91.03 percent of students from government aided schools and 94.77 percent of students from private schools too passed their respective exams.

Also read: NBSE HSLC HSSLC Result 2023 declared: How to check at nbsenl.edu.in

Earlier in 2022, the board had held the Class 12 exams From April 22, which went on till May 23 . While 3,01,700 students had appeared for the exam, of them, 2,92,530 students had passed. The overall pass percentage same year was 96.96 percent. While the pass percentage for boys 96.27, among girls, 97.78 percent of students had passed. It announced the result on June 28.