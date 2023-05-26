PSEB 10th Result 2023:When and where to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Board Result 2023: Bringing relief to lakhs of candidates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for class 10th today. Students may check their results at the official website of the board which is pseb.ac.in. Apart from this, they may also check their results at indiaresults.com.

According to the board, close to 3 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. A total of 97.56 percent have passed this year. All exams were held from March 24 to April 20. Exams were held from 10 am to 1:15 pm on all scheduled dates at selected exam centres across the states.

How students can check results

1) Students are advised to log on to the official website pseb.ac.in

2) After logging in to the website, students are advised to move to the Results section

3) They may now click on the results section

4) Students are advised to submit credentials including roll numbers, registration numbers in order to check their results

5) Very soon, results will appear on the screen.

6) Students may download it

.7) Check their results

8) Keep it with them.

9) Use it when needed.

After checking their results online, students are advised to visit their schools to collect their original mark sheets. Those unhappy with the results can also apply for re-evaluation as per dates which the board will suggest in due course of time. Those getting compartments in subjects will also have to appear for exams after the board announces dates for the same. They may check the official website of the board in case of confusion or for more updates.

Earlier in 2022, a total of 3,11,545 had appeared for the exam. Of them, 3,08,627 students had cleared. That year, the exams were held from April 29 and May 19 across various centres in the state. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 percent. Girls did better than boys with 99.35 percent passouts, while 98.83 percent boys had cleared. In 2021, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.