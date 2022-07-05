PSEB 10th Result 2022 releasing today at this time, Check direct link, alternative websites, & latest updates here

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Download: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is going to announce the PSEB 10th Result 2022 term 2 today, July 5. According to media reports, Class 10th results will be declared at 12:15 PM by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. The students will be able to check PSEB result 2022 pass percentage, merit list today, once the result is released.

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted from April 24 to May 19, 2022 in an offline mode by following the all the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the government of India. To qualify in the class 10th exam, the students are required to score at least 20 percent marks in both practical exams and theory.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be released online. To download PSEB 10th Result 2022, the students will have to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in and follow the easy steps given below.

How and where to download PSEB 10th Result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in Click on the link that reads ‘PSEB 10th Result 2022’. Now, enter your credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of PSEB 10th Result 2022 for future reference.

Comparing the last year’s statistics, the overall pass percentage of the PSEB 10th exam 2022 was 99.93 per cent. Around 3,21,161 students were appeared in the exam out of which 3,21,384 students of Class 10 had qualified.

In the meantime, in the PSEB 12th result 2022 announced on June 28, a total of 96.96 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam 2022 successfully. The PSEB 10th result 2022 can likewise be checked at punjab.indiaresults.com, ssapunjab.org.

This year, the academic calendar was divided into two sections, along with the syllabus. So, the marks will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms. In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 99.93 per cent recorded by the PSEB where girls scored more than boys.