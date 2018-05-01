PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board class 10 results out soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018: The Punjab Board will announce Class 10 results today. (Official website)

PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare PSEB 10th result 2018 today on its official website – pseb.ac.in. Even though there is no official word on the time of the result, they are likely to be announced at around 12 noon. The students would be able to check the result on the above-mentioned official website once they have been declared. The Punjab board had also declared class 12 without a prior notice. The PSEB class 10 results will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Last year, a total of 3,30,437 students took the examination out of which, 1,90,001 qualified. The overall pass percentage was at 57.50 %, which was around 4 per cent higher than the previous year. The boys scored the pass percentage of 52.35%, whereas 63.97% of the girls were successful. Shruti Vora scored 98.77% and bagged the 1st position in Class 10th Exams. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. This year, more than 5 lakh students had appeared for Punjab Board class 10 and class 12 examinations.

Here are PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

10:50 AM: Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from PSEB 10th result. As of now the Punjab Board is set to declare class 10 scores at around 12 noon.

10:30 AM: Strict measures were taken by the Punjab Board this year. To avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres.

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2018:

1. Go to the official website of Punjab Board pseb.ac.in

2. Look for the link that says PSEB 10th Result 2018.

3. Click on it and a new window will open.

4. Enter your details and click submit.

5. The result will appear.

6. Download and take a printout for future.

About Punjab School Education Board or PSEB

The Punjab School Education Board conducts the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state. It was formed through a legislative enactment in November 1969. Every year about 7 lakh students from the state appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations. The board has already released the class 12 results last week. The results of class 10 are expected any time now. The board is authorised to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools.