PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: Punjab Matric results expected today at pseb.ac.in, how to check

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: Class 10th exams were conducted between March 12 and March 31. (IE)

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the class 10 or matric examination results today at pseb.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination that was conducted between March 12 and March 31 can visit the official website to check their scores as soon as the result link is activated by the board. It was earlier speculated that the board would announce the 10th results on May 9. However, the board has now said that ‘PSEB will announce Matric Result on 8th May.’

The Punjab class 10th board results will also be available on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE-

12:29 PM: Visit the official website in some time to check your results.

Also read| PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 declared at pseb.ac.in; here is how to check

12:17 PM: Candidates visiting the official website of Punjab board need to note that the official website of the board is currently not working properly, this can be because of heavy traffic on the site.

12:13 PM: Students who had appeared for the class 12th vocational examinations can visit the official website of the same now to check their results.

12:11 PM: The board is likely to announce the class 10th results today so stay tuned for more updates.

Indiaresults.com

12:05 PM: The Board has released the class 12th vocational exam results.

PSEB 10th result 2018: How to check matric scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says PSEB 10th result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, check the same and save it for later

More about Punjab School Education Board-

Established in November 1969, the Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment and was founded for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy.