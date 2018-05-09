PSEB Class 10 result 2018 out today: Punjab Board to declare scores today, check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 10 result 2018 out today!

PSEB Class 10 result 2018 out today: The Punjab School Education Board is all set to release the Class 10 or matric examination results at pseb.ac.in today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in the month of March can visit the official website to check their result as soon as the result link is activated. While the Class 10 exams this year were conducted from March 12 to March 31, the Class 12 Senior Secondary examination took place between February 28 and March 24. This year, over 406,200 students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination. Apart from the official website of the Punjab board, candidates can also check their results at- www.pseb.ac.in, or on examresults.net.

Mentioned below are the ways that you can follow to check your class 10/matric examination results-

PSEB Class 10 result 2018: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says PSEB 10th result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, check the same and save it for later

The pass percentage of students in the previous years saw a massive fall from 2016 to 2017. While in 2016, 92 per cent students were able to successfully qualify their matric examination, in 2017 this number was reduced to 57.50 per cent.

More about Punjab School Education Board

Established for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab, PSEB came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969. In the year, it was granted autonomy after the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.