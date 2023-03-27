PSBB School collaborates with ACCA to provide financial literacy programme

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Schools (PSBB), Chennai has collaborated with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to roll out a financial literacy programme to help children become aware of the importance of managing money.

According to an official release, under the partnership over 500 grade four students in the three branches of PSBB took part in the programme during 2022-23 and completed the first module on the Evolution of Money.

“One of the greatest strengths of ACCA India is how members help each other and their communities. This programme has only been possible because of their commitment and enthusiasm,” Joseph Owolabi, president, ACCA, said while addressing an event that celebrated the successful completion of the pilot project.

Furthermore, the financial literacy module includes games, discussions, activities and stories designed to help students develop an understanding of how money evolved from a barter system to plastic and now digital money.

“By implementing financial literacy as part of our curriculum, the PSBB School has created a valuable legacy, helping a generation to assimilate these basic financial concepts that will help them as individuals, their families and society at large,” the statement said.