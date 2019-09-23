Providing new opportunities to J&K, Ladakh students

ICSI has over 100 Study Centres and Contact Centres across India

With the aim of benefiting students at large, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has set up ICSI Contact Centres and Study Centres in far-flung areas of India. Its latest initiative, announced at last week’s ‘Teachers Conference’ on the theme ‘Empowering Educators’ held in Delhi, is signing an MoU with the Eliezer Joldan Memorial College Leh, for setting up of the ICSI Contact Centre. “This initiative will go a long way in creating awareness about the CS profession amongst the students of Ladakh region, and will provide opportunities to bring them into the mainstream,” ICSI said in a statement.

It is in addition to the special fee-waiver scheme for students of Jammu & Kashmir (UT) and Ladakh (UT), launched on August 21, 2019, by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh.

Under this scheme, J&K and Ladakh students who have cleared the 10+2 or equivalent or Bachelor’s degree or equivalent shall be eligible for a fee waiver while registering for CS Foundation and CS Executive Programme, respectively.

ICSI has over 100 Study Centres and Contact Centres across India. These are established with an aim to provide hands-on basic services to students like awareness on CS courses, online registration, access to online study material, library facility and classroom teaching facility.