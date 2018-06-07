Proud moment! These 4 Indian institutes are among top 20 BRICS universities – Here is the list

This year 65 Indian universities are on the list. (Representative image: PTI)

IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are among the 20 top universities from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. China’s Tsinghua University has topped the QS BRICS University Rankings 2018. There are as many as seven Chinese universities among the top ten. IIT Bombay ranks 9th in the list. IISc Bangalore ranks 10th while Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 17th. Indian Institute of Technology Madras is at the 18th position.

The QS BRICS University Rankings 2018 feature 300 top universities from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year 65 Indian universities are on the list. The BRICS ranking is compiled using eight different indicators, including the ratio of faculty to students, the proportion of academic staff with a PhD and the institution’s reputation among academics and employers.