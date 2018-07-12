Proud moment! IIT Kharagpur features in Top 100 of The Golden Age University Rankings

IIT Kharagpur. (PTI)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, features among the top 100 in the Times Higher Education Golden Age University Rankings and top 50 in the Emerging University Rankings, it said in a media release on Thursday. The Golden Age ranking casts spotlight on the best universities established for more than 50 years, but less than 80 years. Thus the universities in the Times Higher Education “Golden Age” ranking were established between 1945 and 1967.

The universities were measured across their “core missions” – teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. University of California, San Diego, tops the list. IIT Kharagpur has been placed in the 76th position.

The ranking takes its name from what was a ‘Golden Age’ in global higher education, characterised by rapid university expansion and increasing investment in research. Institutions from 44 different countries were taken into consideration for this year’s list.

IIT Kharagpur has also figured in the top 50 list of The Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 that includes only institutions in countries classified as “advanced emerging”, “secondary emerging” or “frontier” economies.

IIT KGP was placed 45th in the list that includes more than 350 universities from 42 countries across four continents. Peking University of China tops the list, the release said.

In its fifth year, the ranking has parted with the ‘BRICS’ acronym and has used a different title to recognise the strength and potential of a diverse range of emerging economies. The institutions of these countries were judged on several parameters — teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook of Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018.