Proud moment for IIT Roorkee as the prestigious institute achieves this big feat

In what comes as a proud news for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, it has been ranked at No 4 among IITs in the 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies. (Website)

In what comes as a proud news for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, it has been ranked at No 4 among IITs in the 2018 Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies. Reportedly, THE Emerging Economies is one of the world’s influential university rankings. In addition to that, IIT Roorkee has been ranked 5th among all national universities or institutes as well. With the institute securing this position, it has come next to Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. The overall ranking of IIT Roorkee has improved to 56th position from last year’s 62nd position.

The research is carried out at IIT Roorkee is also widely recognized, as the institute is ranked 1st in India in ‘Citations’ category. In addition, among Indian Institutions in ‘Overall Category,’ IIT Roorkee occupies 4th position in the revenue generated from Industry, which shows the extent of Industry-Academia Collaboration.

Expressing his happiness over the performance of IIT Roorkee in 2018 Times Higher Education, Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “I am happy that the work of my colleagues and students is getting recognized globally.”

IIT Roorkee is among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher education in engineering, science, humanities, and management. The institute offers bachelor’s degree courses in 12 disciplines of engineering and architecture, and postgraduate degree in 53 disciplines of engineering, applied science, architecture, and planning. Students who wish to pursue B.Tech. and B.Arch courses, get admission in this institute through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) of IITs conducted at various centres all over India.