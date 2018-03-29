Proud moment for BHU! Banaras Hindu University selected to host Smart India Hackathon

The Union HRD Ministry’s event will be held from March 30 and 31 to develop mobile applications and computer programmes for union ministries and state governments. (IE)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of the 22 centres in India selected to host the Smart India Hackathon’s second edition, which begins tomorrow. The Union HRD Ministry’s event will be held from March 30 and 31 to develop mobile applications and computer programmes for union ministries and state governments. This year, BHU will host teams, which will develop apps and programmes for the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The first edition of the hackathon was held in 2017. More than 1,300 problems have been given by various ministries and state governments to be solved in this edition of the hackathon. Forty-three teams from all over India are participating in the event and each team comprises six students.

The hackathon would be inaugurated by the prime minister and Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar tomorrow through video-conferencing. The Union HRD Ministry has announced Rs 1 lakh as first prize, Rs 75,000 as second prize and Rs 50,000 as third prize.