Proud moment! Dr Shikha Sood – This Himachal Pradesh doctor topped AIIMS fellowship exam

Dr Shikha Sood, an assistant professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla has topped the only fellowship seat in G I Radiology at the AIIMS Delhi.

By: | Shimla | Published: May 15, 2018 9:11 PM
Dr Shikha Sood, Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Doctor, AIIMS fellowship exam, AIIMS Delhi, shimla, DM Neuroradiology course A gold medallist in MBBS, she also topped in DM Neuroradiology course at the AIIMS. (PTI)

Dr Shikha Sood, an assistant professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla has topped the only fellowship seat in G I Radiology at the AIIMS Delhi. She would pursue study on radiological interventions for one year at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). After completion of the course, Sood would become the only expert radiologist in this field in Himachal Pradesh. Throughout a topper in academics, she had topped in Class 10 examination.

A gold medallist in MBBS, she also topped in DM Neuroradiology course at the AIIMS. She has published more than 33 papers in international and national journals and presented paper in South Korea. She has also rendered her services in South Korea and Kuwait.

