Proposal to merge state-run primary schools at planning stage, says Goa CM

Pramod Sawant, chief minister (CM), Goa has stated that the proposal to merge state-run primary schools having only a few students is at a ‘planning stage’ and discussions are on with parents and teachers. “The proposal is at a planning stage and consultations are going on with parents and teachers before arriving at a final decision,” the chief minister said.

Sawant allayed apprehensions expressed by political outfits such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the proposed merger of state-run schools.

An AAP delegation had met Shailesh Zingade, director of Education, Goa and proposed to take over government-run schools listed for merger.

Amit Palekar, president, AAP Goa had claimed his party can run these schools on the ‘Delhi model’.

Asked about the AAP’s proposal, Sawant added, “I don’t require advice from any political party and my government is capable of running the schools and protecting the interest of students.” He said many primary schools have only four to five students or just one teacher for a class.

“This clearly affects the quality of education. With the merger, we can ensure more students in one class and the number of teachers will also increase,” the CM said.

Sawant stated a consultation was on with teachers and parents concerned and there was no need to create panic in the minds of parents and students.

With inputs from PTI.

