Propelld launches second phase of scholarship programme for PG students

Education focused fintech platform Propelld has announced the launch of the second phase of its scholarship programme which aims to support students enroling for a postgraduate study for the academic year 2023-24.

The scholarship programme is structured to provide financial aid and low interest EMI options and counseling services to help students who wish to enrol for MBA, PGDM, MSc, or M.Tech courses at any university in India.

The application window will open on April 23, 2023, and will close on May 25, 2023. Interested students can apply through https://scholarship.propelld.com , where they will be required to submit their academic records, financial background, and personal statement.

This scholarship will be awarded to a total of 85 students, selected based on their academic merit and financial means. The results of the scholarship programme will be announced on May 31, 2023.

Scholars selected under this programme will receive a cash prize of up to Rs one lakh and an option to avail additional study loan of up to Rs four lakh at discounted interest rate. In addition to financial support, Propelld will also be offering free counseling services to scholarship applicants to help them with their postgraduate education financing. The counseling service will provide guidance on loan options, repayment plans, and other financial resources to ensure that students can make informed decisions about their education financing.

“Through our scholarship programme and counseling services, we hope to make postgraduate education more accessible and affordable for deserving students,” Bibhu Prasad Das, co-founder, Propelld, said.

Propelld’s scholarship programme has been designed to provide financial assistance to students from all backgrounds and help them overcome the financial barriers that often prevent them from pursuing higher education.

