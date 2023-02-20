Propelld announces scholarship of Rs 1 crore for PG students

Bangalore-based FinTech startup, Propelld, has announced a scholarship worth Rs one crore for more than 500 post-graduate students, in line with its goal to democratise access to education. This initiative aims to provide access to quality education and make it affordable for students in need, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, post-graduate students enrolling in any program in the 2023-2024 batch will be eligible to apply for a scholarship worth up to 60% of their total fees or a fixed sum of up to Rs 2,00,000, along with additional cash of up to Rs 1,00,000. Applicants facing financial hardship can also receive up to 10 Lakhs to finance their fees through credit lines.

Any student from an Indian university can apply for the scholarship. To apply, students must register on the official website before March 5, 2023, enter their personal and academic details, and upload the required document proofs.

According to Bibhu Prasad Das, co-founder, Propelld, this scholarship initiative aims to solve the financing problem for students who wish to pursue an education degree.