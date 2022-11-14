Project EKA Foundation collaborates with Barista Coffee to provide free education

Project EKA Foundation and Barista Coffee company have partnered to provide free and quality education to underprivileged students. The partnership is inked under Project Sharda, a community initiative, by Eka Foundation that aims to promote fundamental right to education and provide children with a clean, sustainable, and safe school environment.

According to an official release, at present EKA provides a viable infrastructure for about 600 children in two schools operating out of Yamuna Khadar, Delhi and Sharda Nagar, Kanpur. The foundation works with educationists and volunteers to teach students and collaborates with different schools/colleges to conduct various workshops/sessions/activities on a variety of topics that benefit students. To support the process, EKA has library rooms in the existing school infrastructure with all the basic books for students and have installed computers as well.

The statement added Barista and EKA, together will work on the ground to provide quality education to children in need. Together they plan to build new schools in coming months to expand the mission.

“We will work in all possible ways towards creating a community that builds human capacities by strengthening the human bond and creating equal opportunities. This partnership will focus on providing sustainable modes of education to the marginalized sections of our society and will actively participate in the overall learning and development growth of the children,” Puja Rawat, founder, chairperson, Project EKA, said.

Further, Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee said that the brand has always been sensitive towards social responsibility and community building. “As part of this association we will be adopting few existing schools operated by the NGO and also set up new schools on a periodic basis through the NGO. Idea behind this initiative is to fund the education of the kids from the economically weaker sections of the society through setting up of community education centers and to inculcate habit of learning amongst these community kids and provide them a platform to get registered for formal education,” he said.

