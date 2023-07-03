Progress launches 2023 Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India.

Progress, a provider of application development and infrastructure software, has launched the 2023 Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. The application period will remain open until July 7. This scholarship, named Akanksha Scholarship, is renewable for four years and offers up to Rs 1,50,000 annually to cover tuition, fees, and educational expenses. It is specifically designed for women or those who identify as women residing in India and pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering, and/or IT. Candidates must demonstrate exceptional academic performance and embody qualities such as courage, conscientiousness, resilience, and excellence, according to an official release.

The Women in STEM Scholarship series is part of Progress’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme called Progress for Tomorrow. The programme includes three distinct scholarships in the United States, Bulgaria, and India, with the goal of increasing the global representation of women in the fields of computer science, software engineering, IT, and computer information systems, the release mentioned.

With a workforce of nearly 400 employees in India, Progress aims to expand its teams by attracting diverse talent. This approach fosters innovation and enables the company’s customers to harness the power of technology to drive their businesses forward. “While today there are more female technology leaders in India compared to a decade ago, most women still see a barrier to choosing STEM as their career and need support and encouragement. With our annual scholarship, we want to show them that the IT world values and supports diversity in talent and there is a future for them in it. We’re optimistic – each year we see more and more driven young women, eager to continue their education in STEM and contribute to the technology industry,” Prasanna Anireddy, VP, Engineering, Progress, said.