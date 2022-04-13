Professionals after upskilling have witnessed an average 126% increase in salaries, reveals Scaler report

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup, Scaler has released the KPMG commissioned “Scaler Placement Assessment Report”, which reveals that professionals after upskilling have witnessed an average 126% increase in their salaries. The report suggests that Scaler learners have received the highest domestic salary of 3.03 crore per annum, a mean salary of 21.6 LPA, a median salary of 17.5 LPA. The top employers of Scaler graduates include Amazon and Microsoft, the report says.

According to the KPMG assessment report, Indian software engineers are witnessing tremendous career growth and finding meaningful employment opportunities after undertaking upskilling courses like Scaler. The report also suggests that the average hike in salaries received after joining the new company stands at 67.8%, with 31.8% of alumni being promoted in the job they joined post Scaler.

The KPMG Scaler report says that the majorly impacted industries with the boom in upskilling were technology solutions with an intake of 14.1% professionals, financial technologies with 13.9%, e-commerce and retail with 13.7% and consumer tech, with employment of 8.2% of upskilled professionals.

