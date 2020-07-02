Accelerate your career: Top 5 professional short courses you can take up

With enterprises looking for cybersecurity experts to safeguard their data from unwanted intrusions, the jobs in this sector have exploded. (Representational photo)

By Ramananda SG

A report by McKinsey states that by 2030, 14% of the global workforce will need to transition to newer occupational roles and learn new skills to avoid unemployment. While the adoption of technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will make some jobs redundant, it will lead to the creation of others.

The push towards digitization finds a new vigour in today’s changing times. Companies are looking at areas like data science, AI and cybersecurity to withstand possible disruptions in the future. Any professional who can help organizations to leverage these technologies for business growth will be in a good position to ensure career growth. It is now more important than ever to update and refresh our skills.

The good news is that improving skills has never been easier. While digital education was around even before the crisis erupted, it is now bridging the skill gap. Professional short-term courses are helping students and professionals gain a competitive edge and become future-ready.

London Business School’s The Entrepreneurial Edge

Starting a business venture is a bold step. Added to the well-documented risks – of failed start-ups and elusive success stories – is the knowledge deficit about the right framework to articulate vision into a successful enterprise. For aspiring entrepreneurs, The Entrepreneurial Edge program assists in evaluating market opportunities and finetune the pitch deck while answering the crucial financial questions needed to write a business plan and win over investors.

With masterclasses and live mentoring sessions, the 12-week intensive program will help learners get an insight into a range of topics and build a strong peer network that will continue to develop beyond the program.

IIMBx MicroMasters® Program in Business Management

The present workplace demands highly-developed skills in more than just one area of specialisation. No matter which sector anyone is working in, a program in business management will go a long way in making them more effective and accelerate their personal growth.

The MicroMaster Program in Business Management by IIMBx is a 10-month long course that allows learners to virtually experience the essence of IIMB’s management courses. The program gives aspiring managers a comprehensive understanding in areas like accounting, HR, finance, operations, marketing, and strategy. Learners also get the chance to continue their engagement with IIMB with customised on-campus programs.

HarvardX Data Science

Data is becoming crucial for devising a successful business strategy. But data scientists are few in number and high in demand. A report by an EdTech firm states that India will have 1.5 lakh new job openings in data science in 2020, an increase from 62% last year.

Those looking to jumpstart their career in data analysis, business intelligence (BI) and IT applications will benefit from the professional course in data science offered by HaravrdX. The self-paced program utilizes case studies to develop an essential skill set that includes fundamental R programming that is extensively used by data miners and statisticians.

MITx MicroMasters® Program in Supply Chain Management

Given the volatile nature of logistics during disruptions, the field of supply chain management is facing a worldwide talent shortage. In fact, a report by Fortune and Materials Handling Institute states that the roles in supply chain management are rapidly increasing by nearly 270,000 opportunities per year. The MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management is the go-to knowledge baseline for individuals who want to become supply chain managers and industry insiders looking to strengthen their supply chain profile.

This innovative program comprises of five courses and a capstone exam. The course will impart knowledge of supply chain analytics, design, technology, dynamics, and end-to-end supply chain management.

PGP Cybersecurity & Ethical Hacking

With enterprises looking for cybersecurity experts to safeguard their data from unwanted intrusions, the jobs in this sector have exploded. As per IBM, cybersecurity jobs now account for 13% of all information technology jobs. The sector is expected to create employment opportunities for about a million professionals by 2025 for India.

This Post Graduate Program in Ethical Hacking & Cybersecurity gives students and learners the industry edge in cybersecurity. It is a 3-4 month long self-paced program that teaches industry relevant concepts and skills about data, information and hardware assets and how to protect them from malicious attacks like phishing and ransomware.

The future post-COVID remains uncertain. Despite that, the only way for working professionals and students to succeed is to continue to upskill and reskill themselves to remain relevant and competitive with the evolving business needs.

(The author is Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pearson India. Views expressed are personal.)