Prof Debashis Chatterjee appointed Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM K) director for 2nd time

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee has been appointed as Director of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode(IIM-K) for the second time to helm the institute, which remained headless for several years. A senior Professor and Dean (International Relations) at IIM Lucknow and currently serving as Director General of IMI Delhi overseeing its three campuses, Chatterjee has been brought back to helm IIM-K by the Board of Governors, an IIM-K press release said today.

Prof Chatterjee was the architect of the very rapid growth of the institute from a relatively obscure school to a globally accredited institution of national impact during his earlier tenure from 2009-14. He was also instrumental in admitting more than 50 per cent women in the Post Graduate Program, it said.

He has taught leadership classes at Harvard University and at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Lucknow and Kozhikode. An awardee of the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship twice for Pre-Doctoral and Post-Doctoral work at the Harvard University, Prof Chatterjee is the author of seventeen books including Invincible Arjuna and Timeless Leadership.

He has served as Dean of an international business school in Singapore and as the Independent Director on the Boards of several multinational and Indian Companies, the release said.