Private medical colleges asked to roll back fee in Uttarakhand

Private medical colleges in Uttarakhand have been asked to rollback the manifold hike in their annual fees, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said. He told reporters here that the decision was taken in the interest of medical students who found it hard to meet the expenses. “A direction to this effect was issued after students of private medical colleges here and their guardians approached me with a request citing ill-affordability of the raised fees,” he said.

However, the chief minister said the recent hike was effected by the administration of private medical colleges as they had to spend a lot over strengthening their infrastructure.

The students of the private medical colleges in the state, including those of the SGRR Medical College, were up in arms against the authorities for the hike staging dharnas to demand a rollback. Rawat also warned that arbitrary action by any institutions in the state will not be tolerated. “If any of them act arbitrarily they will be sternly dealt with,” he said.