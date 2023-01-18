Primebook secures Rs 75 lakh funding on Shark Tank Season 2

Primebook, an android laptop brand, has secured a funding of Rs 75 lakh on business reality television series, Shark Tank India Season 2. Judges Peeyush Bansal and Aman Gupta investment in the company for 3% equity.

The startup presented its product; laptop for students – Primebook 4G on the show. With a current valuation of Rs 25 crore, the company said that it would utilise the raised funds to further strengthen the brand’s tech infrastructure and marketing mechanism to reach its precise audience.

In their pitch to the judges, Primebook’s founders and the team said that they aim to help students to get access to high quality laptops at affordable price. “As a team, we have put a lot of efforts into developing Primebook. Our vision is clear, we want every student in India to have access to a high-quality laptop for learning at a price point similar to that of a smartphone / tablet,” Chitranshu Mahant, co-founder, CEO, Primebook, said.

According to an official release, Primebook 4G will be integrated with a 4G wireless sim connectivity and the brand’s proprietary Android 11-based operating system- PrimeOS, which is extensively tested for compatibility with over two lakh android apps that can aid learning.