Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of Central University of Gujarat’s permanent campus at Kundhela village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat during his June 18 event in the city, the state government said on Wednesday. The campus is to be made on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara.

The land has been allotted by Gujarat government, and the Centre has allocated Rs 743 crore for the construction of the campus of the Gujarat Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya (Central University of Gujarat), in Vadodara, which has been functioning since 2009 from its temporary campus in Gandhinagar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of this new university complex near Kundhela in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district during the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan event to be held at Leprosy ground in Vadodara city on June 18,” the state government said in a release.

On the same day, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the new building of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), which is being rechristened as the Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The foundation stones will be laid in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and members of the state cabinet. The campus of this university has been planned in such a way that 2,500 students can take world-class education, it said.

It is designed to provide education in various disciplines, and will have multi-purpose buildings, guest houses, comfortable dormitories for boys and girls, lecture halls with international standard laboratories, multi-media facilities that enable state-of-the-art research.

With inputs from PTI.

