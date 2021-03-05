  • MORE MARKET STATS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s updated ‘Exam Warriors’ to hit stands soon

By: |
March 5, 2021 2:36 PM

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Exam Warrior", include mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month

The new and updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Exam Warrior”, including mantras for parents, awareness on crucial topics like mental health, role of technology and time management, will hit the stands this month, announced Penguin Random House India on Friday.

Touted to be a wholesome and inspirational guide for anyone who considers life an endless learning experience, the latest version also takes into account the effects of the pandemic, the disruptions, the uncertainties, the sudden shift to a ‘new normal’, read a statement issued by the publishing house.

“The pandemic gave me the opportunity to take out some time to add new mantras in the new edition of Exam Warrior. Now it has few mantras for parents, as well as a lot of interesting activities related to the Narendra Modi App, which will help ignite the ‘Exam Warrior’ in students,” said PM Modi while announcing the new edition of the book at his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on February 28.

According to the publishers, the new edition proposes a systematic approach to tackling challenges “students face outside and inside classrooms, touching upon diverse themes such as competing with oneself, discovering oneself, time management, technology, gratitude and goal setting”.

“This edition will also have a special impactful address from the author and our honourable Prime Minister for the educators and teachers, thanking them for their service and sharing some insights that will lead them to give their students an immersive and enriching learning experience,” it added.

“Exam Warriors”, first published in 2018, was written by PM Modi to help young students deal with the stress of exams. Published in 15 languages, its Braille version was launched on World Braille Day (January 4) in 2020

