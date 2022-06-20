Prime Minister inaugurates Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 280 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) set up at a cost of Rs 280 crore at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus. The PM has laid the foundation stone of the 832-bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

The CBR aims to focus on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, officials said. Present in the event were Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan among others.

The Centre for Brain Research was established as an autonomous, non-profit research organization in the IISc, with the gift from Gopalakrishnan and his wife Sudha Gopalakrishnan, officials said.

CBR is funded by philanthropy and receives research grants for specific projects from several granting agencies, they said.

IISc entered into a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and N S Parthasarathy, in February to establish the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. “The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (nearly $60 million) to help construct this 800-bed, not-for-profit, multi-speciality hospital. After its founding, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc”, Govindan Rangarajan, professor, director, IISC said.

The Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital for which foundation was laid today will be developed in the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.

With inputs from PTI.

