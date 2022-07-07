Prime Minister inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam to implement NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Varanasi on Thursday. Present in the veent were Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Smt. Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, State Ministers, educationists and other stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education has organised Shiksha Samagam from July 7-9, 2022. It aims to provide a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders to discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the PM, ‘our education system and young generation carry a big part of realising the pledges of the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He said that the high level of talent of the students that he interacted with is an indication of the effort that will be needed to harness that talent.

“The basic premise of the National Education Policy is to take education out of narrow thinking and connect it with the modern ideas of the 21st century,” the PM said. He further added that we should not only prepare youth for degrees but give our education system to the country, whatever human resources are needed for the country to move forward.

Narendra Modi further noted that in areas like space technology, where earlier only the government used to do everything, now a new world is being created for the youth through private players.

Read Also: Unacademy announces second edition of All India Mock Test for NEET aspirants