Primary schools to remain shut till Jan 8 amid cold wave in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has announced that all primary schools will remain closed till January 8, 2023, due to the cold wave that gripped the state, according to an official government notification.

According to the weather forecast, the minimum temperature in Ranchi will remain between 7 to 10 degrees Celsius till January 8 with fog and cloudy sky. The mercury will rise from January 9, the weather office said.

“In view of extreme cold wave conditions in the first week of January, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from class 1 to class 5 will remain suspended,” the notification said.

Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said. Midday meals would also be made available to students from the government schools, it added.

With inputs from PTI.