President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Teacher Awards to 46 selected awardees

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2022 to 46 selected awardees on September 5 to honour their unique contribution to school education.

According to the official statement, among the selected teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The awardees from the four states are Yudhveer, Virender Kumar and Amit Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, Harpreet Singh, Arun Kumar Garg and Vandana Shahi from Punjab, Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Somnath Waman Walke and Kavita Sanghvi from Maharashtra, and Kandala Ramaiah, TN Sridhar and Sunitha Rao from Telangana.

The statement further said that the Ministry of Education organises a function at Vigyan Bhawan on teachers day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

“The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” a senior official said.

Further the statement added that Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi from Uttarakhand, Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal from Rajasthan, Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari from Bihar, G Ponsankari and Umesh TP from Karnataka, and Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone from Sikkim, are among the selected teachers.

“Among the selected teachers one is from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board, two from Kendriya Vidyalayas, one each from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Eklavya Residential School, while two teachers are from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board,” the official said.

With inputs from PTI

Kerala boys only govt school welcomes first batch of girl students in gender neutral uniforms