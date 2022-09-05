Teachers should encourage the habit of asking questions, says President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu, President of India, has conferred National Awards on 45 teachers from across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on September 5, 2022, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. According to an official statement, the President stated that science and innovation are the basis of development in today’s knowledge economy. The foundation stone for further strengthening India’s position in these areas will be built through school education.

The President urged teachers to encourage the habit of asking questions and expressing doubts in the students. She said that by answering more and more questions and solving doubts, their knowledge would also increase.

She further added that the development of original talent in science, literature, or the social sciences can be more effective through the mother tongue. “It is our mothers who teach us the art of living in our early lives. That is why mother tongue is helpful in developing natural talent. After the mother, the teachers carry forward our education in our lives,” she added.

According to the President, it is the responsibility of teachers to generate interest in science and research among their students. Good teachers can make complex principles easy to explain with the help of living examples that exist in nature. “The mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; and the great teacher inspires” Murmu quoted.

Furthermore, Murmu remembered her teachers and said that they not only taught her but also gave her love and inspiration. On the strength of the guidance of her family and teachers, she became the first daughter of her village to attend college. She said that she always feels indebted to her teachers for whatever she has achieved in life.

Furthermore, the statement noted that if teachers also teach in their mother tongue, then students can develop their talent with ease. That is why in the National Education Policy 2020, emphasis has been laid on the use of Indian languages for school education and higher education.

