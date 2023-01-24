President Droupadi Murmu gives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 children

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has given out the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) to 11 selected children in an award ceremony on Monday.

The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan.

The President congratulated all the students upon receiving the awards and said that it encourages the children in their contribution to the development of the country.

It is anticipated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Tuesday. As per the report, PM Modi will be meeting the young heroes at around 4 PM at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

This will be followed by a meeting with the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, as well as the Minister of State, Munjpara Mahendrabhai.

ALSO READ | International Education Day 2023: What is its history, significance, theme — All details here

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023: Awards and Cash Prize

All those students who were awarded were in the age group of 5-18 years. The award was given based on six categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports.

This year, four students were awarded in the art and culture category, one for bravery, two for innovation, one for social service and three for the sports category. Reports suggest that this year, six boys and five girls have been awarded.

In the award, each student was given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.

ALSO READ | IIT Hyderabad offers BTech programme in Industrial Chemistry: Check admission, course structure and key details