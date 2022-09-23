PrepLadder launches Neuros, an offline programme for NEET PG aspirants

Ed-tech platform PrepLadder has announced the launch of ‘Neuros powered by PrepLadder’, an offline institute for medical science post graduate aspirants, an official statement said. Furthermore, at Neuros, the company plans to introduce offline Rapid Revision Bootcamps for NEET PG aspirants. The programme will be held in batches starting with Kolkata from October 10 to November 6, 2022 and from October 10 to November 8 in Lucknow. The registrations for the same will begin from the 23rd of September 2022, it said.

As per the statement, through the 21-day Hybrid Rapid Revision programme, PrepLadder aims to provide all its Medical PG Learners an interactive and personalised learning environment that will help them boost their exam preparation. “The programme has been designed by educators to help aspirants promptly recall crucial information during the exam,” it said. Further, with the help of subject-matter experts, aspirants will be provided with expert guidance by accomplished faculty, 185 hours of live offline classes, concise notes based on rapid revision lectures, and doubt clearance classes.

“Our focus has always been to provide students a great learning environment which has led us to take a step forward in the offline learning space. The Revision Bootcamp is a well-designed programme that will help all aspirants get access to the best NEET PG Educators and high quality content, ” Deepanshu Goyal, co-founder, CEO, PrepLadder, said.

In addition, aspirants enrolling for the offline rapid revision plan can also boost their exam preparation with PrepLadder’s free online subscription that is valid for 6 months with purchase of Revision Bootcamp, the statement added. The subscription will include 206 hours of recorded lecture curated to accelerate revision before the exams, digital notes based on the video lectures and 24 mock tests.

