PrepInsta unveils 'Optimus by PrepInsta Prime'; AI-powered tool aims to boost student performance.

PrepInsta, an ed-tech brand, has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tool called the ‘SaaS Assessment Tool’ under the name Optimus by PrepInsta Prime. The tool aims to leverage AI technology to empower colleges and universities in evaluating student performance and potential through a wide range of assessments. These assessments encompass various formats such as multiple-choice questions (MCQs), hands-on programming, coding exercises, and hackathons, according to an official release.

PrepInsta claims that Optimus is now available and serves as a complimentary offering to all partnered colleges and universities that have subscribed to its flagship product, PrepInsta Prime. PrepInsta Prime is an all-in-one solution for placement assistance and upskilling, offering an extensive library of over 200 courses to its users, the release mentioned.

The primary objective of this tool is to revolutionise the way educational institutions track student performance and tailor personalised learning models to enhance overall academic outcomes. Optimus by PrepInsta Prime encompasses several key features such as student performance report, which generates comprehensive reports to assess individual strengths and areas for improvement, it added.

“This SaaS Assessment Tool aims to empower colleges and universities to unlock the full potential of their students through personalised learning experiences. With Optimus as a complimentary addition to our PrepInsta Prime subscription, we aim to revolutionise the evaluation process and pave the way for enhanced academic outcomes,” Manish Agarwal, co-founder, CMO, PrepInsta, said.

Additionally, the platform enables remote assessments, ensuring an evaluation process regardless of the students’ physical location. By incorporating these features, Optimus aims to provide educational institutions with a powerful tool to track student progress and create personalised learning experiences, ultimately leading to improved academic outcomes, the release noted.