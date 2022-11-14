PrepInsta eyes net revenue of Rs 10.5 crore; plans to launch courses for companies such as Reliance, KPMG, among others

Edtech company PrepInsta aims to clock net revenue of Rs 10.5 crore in FY23 with a net profit of Rs three crore, Aashay Mishra, Co-founder, PrepInsta told FE Education. Furthermore, the firm plans to launch new courses on power VI, data science, business analytics, upskill and placement courses for companies such as Tech Mahindra, KPMG, and Reliance in November-December 2022. “We plan to open a new office for operations in Noida,” Mishra said.

In FY22, the company claimed to have clocked a net revenue of Rs 4.5 crore on the back of a net profit of Rs 1.5 crore. “We collaborate with colleges, and for each student, we charge 25% of the course fee. We also offer courses directly to students,” Mishra said. The average ticket price of courses stand at Rs 5,000. We also have course for a period of six which are priced at Rs 6,500, whereas the price of 12-month courses are Rs 7,000. “The course hours vary between 120-140 hours,” Mishra noted.

Furthermore, in FY22, the platform claimed to have enrolled two lakh students. In FY23, the firm aims to enroll 3.5 lakh students and collaborate with 30 colleges. As of now, the company has collaborated with 20 colleges.

In this April, PrepInsta launched PrepInsta Prime, a over-the-top (OTT) learning platform. “PrepInsta prime aims to offer 150 courses under a single subscription plan,” Mishra said. Further, he added that the platform plans to launch courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), cyber security, coding courses such as C/C++, Python, DSA in addition to micro-courses for brands such as Amazon, TCS, Mu Sigma, Capgemini.

Also Read: DU declares third list of seat allocation for undergraduate admission

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn